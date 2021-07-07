Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Upgraded by AlphaValue to “Reduce”

Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) was upgraded by research analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

RXEEY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group cut Rexel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rexel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rexel in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS RXEEY opened at $21.69 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.00. Rexel has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $22.59.

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

