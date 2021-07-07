RH (NYSE:RH) is Stony Point Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Stony Point Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the quarter. RH comprises about 6.2% of Stony Point Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Stony Point Capital LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $19,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RH during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RH during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of RH by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RH during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RH traded up $18.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $709.00. 18,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,093. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.49. RH has a fifty-two week low of $254.10 and a fifty-two week high of $733.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $659.81.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. RH had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The business had revenue of $860.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that RH will post 22.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their target price for the company from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.31.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

