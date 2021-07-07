RING X PLATFORM Trading Up 10.6% Over Last Week (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 6th. Over the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded up 10.6% against the dollar. One RING X PLATFORM coin can currently be bought for $0.0195 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RING X PLATFORM has a market cap of $5.35 million and $402,870.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00058077 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00017871 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.71 or 0.00922269 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00045462 BTC.

About RING X PLATFORM

RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 404,745,194 coins and its circulating supply is 273,624,009 coins. The official website for RING X PLATFORM is ringx.io . RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . The official message board for RING X PLATFORM is medium.com/@ringplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

Buying and Selling RING X PLATFORM

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RING X PLATFORM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RING X PLATFORM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

