Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Purchased by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,734,980 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,991 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $212,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth $2,330,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,034 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after acquiring an additional 8,244 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 84.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,392 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 9,801 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,124,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,431 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. 8.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

RIO stock opened at $82.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.96. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $55.39 and a 12-month high of $95.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RIO shares. Societe Generale raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.