Robert Allan Dickinson Sells 48,500 Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM) Stock

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 48,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total value of C$29,332.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,917,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,159,500.79.

Robert Allan Dickinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 29th, Robert Allan Dickinson sold 200,000 shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.63, for a total value of C$126,000.00.

Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals stock opened at C$0.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$307.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.66.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The mining company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

