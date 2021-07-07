Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Brett Tolley Sells 1,048 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) insider Brett Tolley sold 1,048 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $93,796.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Brett Tolley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Roblox alerts:

On Tuesday, June 1st, Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $4,858,620.15.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $86.98 on Wednesday. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $103.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.71.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.90 million. The company’s revenue was up 139.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RBLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the first quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $655,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. 32.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.