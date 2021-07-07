Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Receives $266.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $266.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

In other news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.08, for a total transaction of $509,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,737.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total value of $1,242,046.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,490 shares of company stock worth $5,498,021. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 14.8% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK stock traded up $7.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $291.91. The stock had a trading volume of 31,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,837. The company has a 50 day moving average of $272.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $206.57 and a one year high of $289.52. The company has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

