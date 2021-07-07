Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Receives $266.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $266.50.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.
In other news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.08, for a total transaction of $509,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,737.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total value of $1,242,046.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,490 shares of company stock worth $5,498,021. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of ROK stock traded up $7.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $291.91. The stock had a trading volume of 31,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,837. The company has a 50 day moving average of $272.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $206.57 and a one year high of $289.52. The company has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.36.
Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.
About Rockwell Automation
Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.
