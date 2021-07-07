Royal Bank of Canada Increases Melcor Developments (OTCMKTS:MODVF) Price Target to C$16.00

Melcor Developments (OTCMKTS:MODVF) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.50 to C$16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

MODVF stock remained flat at $$10.82 during trading hours on Wednesday. Melcor Developments has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $11.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.98.

Melcor Developments Company Profile

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Melcor REIT, Investment Properties, and Recreational Property segments. It develops and manages owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

