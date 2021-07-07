Royal Bank of Canada Increases Melcor Developments (OTCMKTS:MODVF) Price Target to C$16.00

Melcor Developments (OTCMKTS:MODVF) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.50 to C$16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
MODVF stock remained flat at $$10.82 during trading hours on Wednesday. Melcor Developments has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $11.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.98.
Melcor Developments Company Profile
