Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) PT Set at GBX 1,915 by Credit Suisse Group

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) received a GBX 1,915 ($25.02) price objective from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RDSB. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,930 ($25.22) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Dutch Shell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,908.36 ($24.93).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Royal Dutch Shell stock traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,422 ($18.58). The company had a trading volume of 3,262,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,002,949. The company has a market capitalization of £111.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.59. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,358.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.