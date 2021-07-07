RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Trading 1.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $34,353.15 or 0.99684910 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $69.31 million and approximately $102,413.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RSK Smart Bitcoin alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002178 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,018 coins. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.