Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Shares Bought by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rush Street Interactive were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter worth approximately $2,572,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its position in Rush Street Interactive by 46.4% during the first quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 23,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 7,539 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Rush Street Interactive by 5.7% during the first quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,080,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,002,000 after buying an additional 112,989 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter worth approximately $752,000. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $2,906,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 76.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Street Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

RSI opened at $11.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.85. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $26.55.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $111.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.25 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

