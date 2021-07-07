Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$34.59. Russel Metals shares last traded at C$34.08, with a volume of 123,635 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on RUS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Russel Metals from C$28.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Russel Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$26.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Russel Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.00.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.09 billion and a PE ratio of 22.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.73.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.52. The company had revenue of C$885.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$826.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Russel Metals Inc. will post 1.9500001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.33%.

In related news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 40,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.13, for a total transaction of C$1,291,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,886 shares in the company, valued at C$4,044,717.18. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $1,398,920.

Russel Metals Company Profile (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

