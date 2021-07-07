Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 35.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 249.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackBerry during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in BlackBerry by 1,986.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 37.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BB stock opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. BlackBerry Limited has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $28.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 61.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. BlackBerry’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

BB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. CIBC lowered BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James set a $9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. BlackBerry presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.25.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

