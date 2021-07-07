Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $135,000 Position in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) by 91.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,084 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Myovant Sciences were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MYOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Myovant Sciences by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Myovant Sciences by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,334,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 8.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 3,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $73,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 179,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MYOV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

Shares of MYOV stock opened at $22.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.03. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $30.90.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $24.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.32 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

