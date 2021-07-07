Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $163,000 in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Grid Dynamics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,029,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,267,000 after acquiring an additional 81,485 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Grid Dynamics by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,744,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,582,000 after acquiring an additional 744,600 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Grid Dynamics by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,527,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,840,000 after acquiring an additional 427,000 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its stake in Grid Dynamics by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,377,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after acquiring an additional 363,937 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $8,469,000. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GDYN opened at $20.44 on Wednesday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.20 and a beta of 0.85.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $39.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

GDYN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

In related news, VP Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 207,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,272,314.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Yueou Wang sold 39,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $623,628.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,584 shares in the company, valued at $887,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 327,630 shares of company stock worth $5,138,209. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

