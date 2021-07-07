Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $171,000 in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

In related news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 21,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,461,049.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,559.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Max Reinhardt sold 421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $25,158.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,720 shares of company stock worth $4,799,851. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PCRX shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacira BioSciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.54.

Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $57.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.07. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.23 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.72.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.23 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.