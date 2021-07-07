Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,409 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 488.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 752.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. 26.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $42.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.43 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.40 and a current ratio of 26.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.24.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.74 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 56.85%. On average, analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLDP. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ballard Power Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.07.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

