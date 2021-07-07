Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Position in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,789 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,212 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Enterprise Bancorp were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 559,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,202,000 after buying an additional 42,941 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 63,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 24,805 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 55,495 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,059 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 7,865 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,348 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the period. 24.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Ken S. Ansin sold 2,452 shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $83,711.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,525.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ken S. Ansin sold 1,020 shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $33,935.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,046.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,484 shares of company stock worth $364,536 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBTC opened at $33.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $401.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.49. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.81 and a 12 month high of $36.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.04 million for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 11.58%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a Massachusetts corporation that conducts substantially all its operations through Enterprise Bank and Trust Company, commonly referred to as Enterprise Bank, and has reported 126 consecutive profitable quarters. Enterprise Bank is principally engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing in commercial loans and investment securities.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.