Ryo Currency (RYO) Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 6th. Over the last week, Ryo Currency has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ryo Currency has a market cap of $923,996.62 and $614.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0300 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,429.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,337.50 or 0.06789220 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $518.80 or 0.01506845 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $140.12 or 0.00406988 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.94 or 0.00159577 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $224.55 or 0.00652203 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $142.99 or 0.00415320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007881 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.50 or 0.00344193 BTC.

Ryo Currency Profile

Ryo Currency (RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 30,915,387 coins and its circulating supply is 30,798,075 coins. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

