Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.370-$0.380 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $18.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.53. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.77.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 22.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.63.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, Director Catherine Cusack bought 2,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $34,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.