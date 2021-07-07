SafeCoin (SAFE) Trading 14.7% Lower Over Last Week

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 7th. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.34 million and $612.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000450 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,820.10 or 1.00096519 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00038061 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $475.03 or 0.01365561 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.60 or 0.00401291 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007586 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.49 or 0.00395229 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005877 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005111 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.