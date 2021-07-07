Sage Rock Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Marlin Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:FINMU)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Marlin Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:FINMU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 879,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,685,000. Marlin Technology accounts for 1.0% of Sage Rock Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINMU. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Marlin Technology in the first quarter valued at $197,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology during the first quarter worth about $247,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology during the first quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology during the first quarter worth about $365,000.

Get Marlin Technology alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FINMU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.02. 7,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,770. Marlin Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $11.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

Read More: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marlin Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:FINMU).

Receive News & Ratings for Marlin Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlin Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.