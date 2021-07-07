Sage Rock Capital Management LP Invests $3.81 Million in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LCAAU)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LCAAU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 382,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,806,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $6,101,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $4,975,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $4,975,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $3,731,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,483,000.

NASDAQ LCAAU traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,469. L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.02.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

