Sage Rock Capital Management LP Invests $4.68 Million in SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 463,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,681,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP owned 1.80% of SVF Investment Corp. 2 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SVFB. LH Capital Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter worth about $6,818,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,050,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,030,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,778,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter valued at about $758,000. 44.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SVFB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.95. 1,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,513. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 operates as a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment II Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp.

