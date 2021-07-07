Sage Rock Capital Management LP Makes New $5.22 Million Investment in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:DCRCU)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:DCRCU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 523,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,217,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III in the first quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III in the first quarter valued at about $548,000.

Shares of DCRCU stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.02. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,456. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $14.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.64.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

