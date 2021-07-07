Sage Rock Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 667,000 Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 667,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,670,000. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I makes up approximately 0.8% of Sage Rock Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $50,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $150,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $150,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $192,000.

LGACU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,943. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.00. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.68.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

