Sage Rock Capital Management LP Sells 297,898 Shares of TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP trimmed its position in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 642,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297,898 shares during the period. Sage Rock Capital Management LP owned about 3.69% of TWC Tech Holdings II worth $6,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TWC Tech Holdings II in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000.

Get TWC Tech Holdings II alerts:

Shares of TWCT stock remained flat at $$9.94 during trading on Wednesday. 3,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,603. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.91. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $11.75.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and technology-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for TWC Tech Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWC Tech Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.