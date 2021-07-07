Sage Rock Capital Management LP Sells 497,000 Shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAACU)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP cut its stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAACU) by 47.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497,000 shares during the period. Sage Rock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Montes Archimedes Acquisition were worth $5,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $21,484,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $6,846,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $6,825,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $6,240,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $5,775,000.

OTCMKTS:MAACU traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,253. Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.56.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

