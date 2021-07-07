salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 53.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,753 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,901 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises 1.0% of Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $13,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 393,174 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $87,493,000 after buying an additional 116,411 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 157.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 7,169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 2,168 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 7,753 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Wolfe Research began coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.31.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.65, for a total transaction of $1,043,395.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,729,832.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.91, for a total transaction of $4,898,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 311,592 shares of company stock worth $73,687,656. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRM stock traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $248.15. The stock had a trading volume of 141,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,197,843. The company has a market capitalization of $229.79 billion, a PE ratio of 52.35, a PEG ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $232.71. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.93 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

