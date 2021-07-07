Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Shares Acquired by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 829,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.73% of Sally Beauty worth $16,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 39.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 62.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 12.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Shares of Sally Beauty stock opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $25.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.53.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.42. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 401.89%. The company had revenue of $926.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $363,791.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

SBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sally Beauty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.