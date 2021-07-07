Salt Lake Potash (LON:SO4) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.00

Salt Lake Potash Limited (LON:SO4)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 18 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 18 ($0.24), with a volume of 354940 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.75 ($0.24).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of £143.61 million and a P/E ratio of -35.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 21.39.

Salt Lake Potash Company Profile (LON:SO4)

Salt Lake Potash Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in Australia. The company explores for sulphate of potash deposits. It primarily owns 11 salt lakes covering an area of approximately 5,000 square kilometers in the Northern Goldfields region of Western Australia.

