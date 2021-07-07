Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,979,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,123 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.38% of Sangamo Therapeutics worth $24,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 10,328,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,415,000 after purchasing an additional 256,042 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,788,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,644,000 after purchasing an additional 221,599 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,407,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,182,000 after purchasing an additional 362,960 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 60.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,853,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,356,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,772,000 after purchasing an additional 62,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SGMO opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.21. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $19.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.73.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 94.38% and a negative return on equity of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

