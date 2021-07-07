SAP (NYSE:SAP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

SAP (NYSE:SAP) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.27.

Shares of SAP opened at $141.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.42. SAP has a 12 month low of $104.64 and a 12 month high of $169.30. The firm has a market cap of $174.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.60. SAP had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. Research analysts anticipate that SAP will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SAP by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,312,000. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 25,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,316,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in SAP by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 133,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,384,000 after purchasing an additional 30,422 shares during the last quarter. 4.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

