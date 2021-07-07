SAP (NYSE:SAP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

SAP (NYSE:SAP) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.27.
Shares of SAP opened at $141.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.42. SAP has a 12 month low of $104.64 and a 12 month high of $169.30. The firm has a market cap of $174.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SAP by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,312,000. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 25,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,316,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in SAP by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 133,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,384,000 after purchasing an additional 30,422 shares during the last quarter. 4.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SAP Company Profile
SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.
