SAP SE (ETR:SAP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SAP SE (ETR:SAP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €132.93 ($156.39).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) price objective on SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price target on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €141.00 ($165.88) price target on SAP in a research report on Monday.

Shares of SAP stock opened at €120.30 ($141.53) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €116.15. SAP has a 12-month low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 12-month high of €143.32 ($168.61). The company has a market capitalization of $141.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

