Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Rating Increased to Buy at Societe Generale

Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Sartorius Stedim Biotech alerts:

SDMHF stock remained flat at $$468.00 during trading on Tuesday. 8 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a 12-month low of $271.00 and a 12-month high of $499.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $447.21.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.