Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Upgraded to Sell at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SDMHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Societe Generale cut Sartorius Stedim Biotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sartorius Stedim Biotech presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS SDMHF opened at $468.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $447.21. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a 1-year low of $271.00 and a 1-year high of $499.00.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

