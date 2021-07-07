ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $759.40 Million

Brokerages predict that ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) will announce $759.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ScanSource’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $768.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $750.80 million. ScanSource reported sales of $758.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ScanSource will report full year sales of $3.05 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ScanSource.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $729.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. ScanSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SCSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ScanSource in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on ScanSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCSC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 3,772.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ScanSource by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in ScanSource by 1.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 53,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCSC stock traded down $0.99 on Tuesday, hitting $26.62. 86,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.80. ScanSource has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $34.10. The company has a market capitalization of $677.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.60.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

