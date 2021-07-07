Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 127.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 18,758 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $31.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.37. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $36.87. The company has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a PE ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 2.40.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Stephens upgraded Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.19.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

