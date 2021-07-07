Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) PT Set at €145.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) received a €145.00 ($170.59) target price from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($134.12) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €140.17 ($164.90).

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at €135.66 ($159.60) on Monday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 1 year high of €76.34 ($89.81). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €131.86.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

