Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) is Asset Management Group Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,122 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.7% of Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Asset Management Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $12,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 39.0% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.55. 128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,734. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.81. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $51.42 and a 1 year high of $79.58.

