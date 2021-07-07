Sculptor Capital LP Has $122.41 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sculptor Capital LP lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 73.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 167,667 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.0% of Sculptor Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $122,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 468 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,518.12.

Alphabet stock traded up $6.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,530.78. 21,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,212. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,528.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,377.53.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

