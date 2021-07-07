Sculptor Capital LP Increases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 687,974 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,935 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 2.1% of Sculptor Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sculptor Capital LP owned 0.07% of UnitedHealth Group worth $255,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Third Point LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $223,242,000 after acquiring an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $266,424,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,946,770 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $724,334,000 after acquiring an additional 94,691 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 43,529 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $16,195,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,778 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.14.

UNH traded down $1.67 on Wednesday, reaching $408.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,709,175. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $405.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $385.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $287.10 and a fifty-two week high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total value of $978,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,323,316.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,801 shares of company stock worth $6,638,668. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

