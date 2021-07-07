Sculptor Capital LP Invests $15 Million in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU)

Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,000,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence in the first quarter valued at $418,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Independence in the 1st quarter valued at $2,000,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Independence during the 1st quarter worth about $14,274,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Independence during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,000,000. Finally, LGL Partners LLC bought a new stake in Independence in the first quarter valued at about $8,000,000.

ACQRU remained flat at $$10.02 during midday trading on Wednesday. 59 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,864. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02. Independence Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $10.73.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

