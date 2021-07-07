Sculptor Capital LP Invests $7.46 Million in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCU)

Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,462,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GAMCU. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the first quarter worth approximately $677,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the first quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,483,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000.

Get Golden Arrow Merger alerts:

Shares of GAMCU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.96. 175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,701. Golden Arrow Merger Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93.

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAMCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Arrow Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Arrow Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.