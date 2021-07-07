Sculptor Capital LP Purchases New Position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU)

Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 882,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,792,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FRWAU. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,952,000. Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new position in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,930,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,468,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,480,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,468,000.

Shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I stock remained flat at $$9.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 20,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,730. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.98. PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

