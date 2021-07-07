Sculptor Capital LP Raises Stake in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 75.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,216,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,383,291 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP owned 2.30% of iHeartMedia worth $58,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 12,394.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 8,428 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on IHRT shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of iHeartMedia in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America raised shares of iHeartMedia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

Shares of IHRT traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 2.30. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $28.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.68.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $706.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $449,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,630 shares in the company, valued at $418,243.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.