Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by 13D Management LLC

13D Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,896 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 37,464 shares during the period. Seagate Technology accounts for approximately 2.7% of 13D Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. 13D Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $7,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 15.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,754 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 51.5% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,274 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 12.0% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,036 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,355. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.14. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $43.53 and a twelve month high of $106.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.64%.

STX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.17.

In related news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,155.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $9,213,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,322 shares of company stock worth $19,926,666. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

