Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.25 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of 10 Capesize vessels. The Company’s executive offices are in Athens, Greece. “

Separately, Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Tuesday.

Seanergy Maritime stock opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. Seanergy Maritime has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $2.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.82.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Seanergy Maritime had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. Equities research analysts predict that Seanergy Maritime will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 1.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it operated a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 deadweight ton and an average age of approximately 12 years.

