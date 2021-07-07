Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.80.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SIGI shares. Bank of America started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.16. The company had a trading volume of 14,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. Selective Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $48.04 and a 1-year high of $82.58.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $803.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.43 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total transaction of $224,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Rue sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. Insiders have sold 50,388 shares of company stock valued at $3,828,179 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIGI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $47,020,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,072,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $513,023,000 after acquiring an additional 394,010 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,320,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,448,000 after acquiring an additional 180,661 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 41.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,733,000 after acquiring an additional 91,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 34.4% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 319,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,144,000 after acquiring an additional 81,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

See Also: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.