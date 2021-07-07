SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the May 31st total of 1,870,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

SFL stock opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $982.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.07. SFL has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.32.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. SFL had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 23.11%. The company had revenue of $109.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SFL will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in SFL in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in SFL by 244.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SFL in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in SFL in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SFL during the first quarter worth about $83,000. 25.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SFL shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

About SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

